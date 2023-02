Saros will guard the road goal Saturday against Philadelphia.

Saros surrendered four goals on 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Vegas. He defeat ended his three-game win streak and dropped his record to 19-14-5 on the season. Saros has a 2.78 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 38 appearances going into Saturday's contest. The Flyers rank 27th in the league with 2.72 goals per game.