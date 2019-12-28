Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting in Pittsburgh
Saros will start Saturday's road contest against the Penguins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros allowed two goals on 19 shots in a relief appearance Friday, but he'll get the starting nod against Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Finnish netminder has struggled mightily in 2019-20, posting a 5-7-3 record, a 3.08 GAA and .894 save percentage in 19 appearances this season. The Penguins have won eight of their last 10, so this is not a favorable matchup for Saros.
