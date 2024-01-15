Saros will patrol the road crease Monday against the Golden Knights, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Islanders, stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to secure his 18th win of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Vegas squad that's lost five of its last six games.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Bounces back Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Protecting net versus Islanders•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Starting against Ducks•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Pulled after allowing five goals•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to start versus Flames•