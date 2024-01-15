Saros will patrol the road crease Monday against the Golden Knights, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Islanders, stopping 24 of 25 shots en route to a 3-1 victory. He'll try to secure his 18th win of the season in a road matchup with a struggling Vegas squad that's lost five of its last six games.