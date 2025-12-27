Saros will guard the road goal against the Blues on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Saros has won his last two outings while permitting five goals on 54 shots. He has a 14-11-3 record this season with a 2.92 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 28 appearances. St. Louis has registered a league-low 2.50 goals per game this season. However, the Blues will get offensive forwards Jordan Kyrou (lower body) and Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist) back from injured reserve in Saturday's contest.