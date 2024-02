Saros will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Blues.

Saros has gone 2-5-1 in his past eight outings, having allowed 25 goals on 237 shots during that stretch. In 43 appearances this season, he has supplied a 20-21-2 record with two shutouts, a 3.05 GAA and a .901 save percentage. The Blues rank 20th in the league this campaign with 2.94 goals per contest.