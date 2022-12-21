Saros will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against Chicago, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Saros was decent in his last start Monday against Edmonton, turning aside 30 of 33 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to pick up his 11th win of the year in a highly favorable road matchup with a free-falling Blackhawks team that's lost seven straight contests.

