Saros will Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site versus the Jets on Saturday.

Saros was unbeatable in his last start Thursday versus the Hurricanes, turning aside all 33 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.15 goals per game at home this campaign, 19th in the NHL.