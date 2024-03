Saros will guard the road goal versus the Jets on Wednesday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is undefeated in regulation over his last nine games, going 7-0-2 with a .932 save percentage in that span. He's played few teams at the Jets' caliber in that span. The Jets have scored 19 times over their last six games and have two shutout wins in that span.