Saros will defend the road net against the Jets on Tuesday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Saros is coming off a 27-save shutout win over Vancouver on Friday. He has a 9-16-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 31 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.59 goals per game in 2024-25.
