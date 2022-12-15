Saros will defend the road goal against Winnipeg on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros was the tough-luck loser Monday as he gave up an overtime goal to the Blues in a 1-0 defeat. He is 9-8-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Saros has struggled at times this season, as is reflected in his peripherals, but is capable of being a top-five goaltender. Saros will face the Jets, who smack in the middle of NHL goal-scoring with 94 goals in 28 contests.