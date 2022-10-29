Saros will guard the home crease against Washington on Saturday, according to Emma Lingan of NHL.com.

Saros had a couple of weak starts against the Stars two weeks ago, giving up eight goals on 50 shots in a pair of losses but has played better of late. Saros is 2-3-1 with a 2.86 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 2022-23. He will face the Capitals who were shut out by the Stars on Thursday and have scored 25 goals in eight games.