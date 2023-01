Saros will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Sabres.

Saros took a hard-luck loss Wednesday versus the Maple Leafs, giving up two goals on 35 shots. He's gone 6-4-3 with a 2.13 GAA and a .941 save percentage over his last 13 games, a span in which he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any contest. Saros will have a tough test Saturday against the Sabres' high-octane offense.