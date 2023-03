Saros will be between the home pipes versus Winnipeg on Saturday.

Saros has given up only three goals on 50 shots in his last two games. going 1-1-0. Overall, he is 26-19-6 with a 2.73 GAA and .917 save percentage. Saros has been strong against the Jets this season, going 1-0-1 while giving up only three goals on 74 shots.