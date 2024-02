Saros will defend the home net versus Minnesota on Thursday, according to Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Saros has been spectacular in his last four starts -- all wins -- as he has given up only six goals on 115 shots. The hot streak has upped his record to 24-21-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .905 save percentage this season. He will face the Wild, who are averaging 3.14 goals, 15th in the NHL.