Saros will start Tuesday against visiting Ottawa, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

A winner of three of his last four games despite a terrible 4.03 GAA and .887 save percentage during that span, Saros has benefited from plenty of goal support lately. He'll look to improve his play Tuesday against a lackluster Senators squad that sits 29th overall with an average 2.60 goals for this season.