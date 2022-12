Saros will be between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against Dallas, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a 43-save effort in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado. He has a record of 11-9-5 this season with a 2.81 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Saros has a mark of 0-2-0 versus the Stars this year, having allowed eight goals on 50 shots.