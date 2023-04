Saros will guard the home crease versus Carolina on Thursday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has been great in his last 11 games, going 9-2-0 while allowing only 22 goals on 354 shots as he has put the Predators back in the playoff picture. Saros is 36-13-7 with a 2.53 GAA and .914 save percentage. He will face the Hurricanes, who are first in the Metropolitan Division with 106 points.