Saros will defend the road goal against New Jersey on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Saros has won his last two games, giving up four goals on 62 shots, giving him an 8-6-2 record, as well as a 2.92 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He will face the Devils, who are third in NHL scoring with 87 goals and lead the tough Metropolitan Division with a 19-4-0 record.