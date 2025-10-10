Saros stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced in Thursday's 2-1 season-opening win over the Blue Jackets.

Saros bounced back from last year's struggles in a big way Thursday, allowing just one goal late into the first period to Blue Jackets' forward Dmitri Voronkov. The 30-year-old Saros will begin the year with a 1-0-0 record, 1.00 GAA and a .974 save percentage. Nashville's top netminder is coming off the worst statistical season of his career after posting 31 losses, a 2.98 GAA and a .895 save percentage across 58 appearances. This performance should serve as a confidence booster for Saros moving forward, as he is set to be a key factor for the Predators' livelihood this season. If he can string together a stretch of wins to begin the season, the netminder could return to the elite levels of fantasy production he posted in the early 2020s.