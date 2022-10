Saros faced just 21 shots Saturday, but the Predators fell 5-1 to the Stars.

Saros, making his third consecutive start, surrendered three even-strength goals and one shorthanded as the Stars proved opportunistic in their shot selection. It was evident from Saros' .810 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder had been strong entering Saturday, compiling a 1-1-0 mark with a 2.54 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.