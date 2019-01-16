Predators' Juuse Saros: Starts versus Capitals
Saros is in net Tuesday against Washington, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros was perfect in relief Sunday and will get the chance to play the whole game versus Washington on Tuesday. The Finn is 3-0-1 in his last five appearances, while the Caps have struggled somewhat of late, losing five of their last eight.
