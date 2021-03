Saros stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Chicago.

The only blemish on the box score for Saros was Pius Suter's rebound goal with just over two minutes left in the second period. Saros is in the midst of a terrific stretch, winning three of his last four with just three goals allowed in that time. He's now 9-6-0 on the year with a 2.38 GAA and .923 save percentage. Saros will likely have the night off for Sunday's rematch with the Blackhawks.