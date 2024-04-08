Saros kicked out 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Devils on Sunday.

Jack Hughes scored a goal early in the first frame on Saros but the 28-year-old netminder played solid after that, letting in only one more. He turned away all three shots sent his way to finish with a .920 save percentage on the night. It was Saros' seventh win in his past nine games, allowing only 22 goals over that span. The Predators hold one of the wildcard playoff positions and look to keep it as they host the Jets on Tuesday.