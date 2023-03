Saros stopped 28 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Saros had a shutout bid end with Alex Chiasson's goal 17:44 into the third period. Still, it was an excellent effort from Saros as he picked up the win despite Detroit outshooting Nashville 29-to-16. The 27-year-old netminder is now 6-2-1 with a .924 save percentage in his last nine starts. He improves to 26-18-6 with a .918 save percentage on the season.