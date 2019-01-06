Predators' Juuse Saros: Stifles Habs in win
Saros turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
The 23-year-old continues to be used infrequently behind Pekka Rinne, but Saros has been razor sharp lately when called up -- he's got a 1.58 GAA and .941 save percentage in six outings over the last month. Unless Rinne gets hurt or slumps badly, however, Saros' fantasy value will be limited to DFS, or formats with daily transactions and a liberal cap on goalie starts.
