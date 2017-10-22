Saros continues to search for his first win of the season after dropping a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He allowed three goals on 14 shots.

So much for a sleeper pick this season. Saros just hasn't been good enough so far, and the Preds need that to change. Pekka Rinne isn't getting any younger, and Nashville needs a steady backup to give their starter a rest. We're keeping Saros out of our rosters, even on spot starts, until he shows he can up the ante on his game.