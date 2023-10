Saros recorded a 23-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Saros faced heavy pressure early in the game and passed the test. The 28-year-old was allowed an easier go of things over the final 40 minutes, cruising to the 21st shutout of his career and his first in the young 2023-24 campaign. Saros should continue to see a majority of the starts for the Predators as one of the top goalies in the league. He can be penciled in for a challenging road start in Boston on Saturday.