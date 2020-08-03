Saros allowed four goals on 37 shots Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Arizona in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

It was tough to blame Saros on any of the goals, which included a double-deflection by his own teammates and a breakaway while Nashville was on the power play. Arizona buzzed the Predators early and often en route to a 3-0 first-period lead, and Saros and teammates were unable to climb all the way back. It will be interesting to see if Nashville coach John Hynes goes back to Saros for Game 2 or turns to veteran Pekka Rinne.