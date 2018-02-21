Predators' Juuse Saros: Stops 34 for first win since Jan. 16
Saros made 34 saves to beat the Red Wings by a 3-2 score Tuesday.
Saros was handed a two-goal lead after one period, but Detroit largely carried play thereafter, firing 14 shots in each of the final two frames. The young backup was able to parry 13 both times, never allowing the home side to fully close the gap. While this was Saros' first trip to the win column since Jan. 16, he remains a strong streaming option whenever Pekka Rinne gets the night off.
