Saros stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

Saros was busy Thursday night, facing 40 shots, but he managed to hold New Jersey to four goals as the Predators rallied for a 6-4 victory. Saros has won four of his last five starts as he improves to 19-13-5 with a .920 save percentage on the season. Nashville won't play again until Feb. 7, after the All-Star break, giving the 27-year-old Saros a well-deserved break.