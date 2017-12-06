Saros made 43 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win at Dallas.

Saros' line would have looked even more impressive if he didn't surrender a meaningless goal to Jamie Oleksiak with 42 seconds left. Pekka Rinne's 22-year-old backup still sports an ugly 3.42 GAA and .890 save percentage in six starts, but this was a step in the right direction.