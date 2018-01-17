Predators' Juuse Saros: Stops 43 to blank Vegas
Saros stopped all 43 shots he faced to shut out the Golden Knights for a 1-0 victory Tuesday.
Vegas played up to its usual stellar level, generating at least 13 shots in each period while holding a 43-27 edge in the category overall. Saros had the answer at every turn, however, and has now held two of his last three opponents off the scoresheet. The drop-off from starter Pekka Rinne to his 22-year-old backup is negligible, as Saros actually boasts superior rate stats with a 2.23 GAA and .930 save percentage compared to Rinne's 2.43 and .925 marks, respectively.
