Saros turned aside 58 of 61 shots in a 4-3 double-overtime victory over the Hurricanes in Game 4 on Sunday.

Saros was a workhorse once again for the Predators, making 50-plus saves in a second consecutive double-overtime win. The 26-year-old has started all four games in the series, posting a 2.52 GAA and .929 save percentage despite having faced more shots (184) than any other goaltender in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He'll be back between the pipes for Game 5 on Tuesday.