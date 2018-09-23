Saros made 18 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The 23-year-old continues to grow his game behind the amazing Pekka Rinne. Saros started 23 games last year and finished 11-5-0. His save percentage was .925 and GAA was 2.44. He could be in line for 30 starts this season with Rinne one year older. The changing of the guard needs to happen some time.