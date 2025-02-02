Saros made 33 saves on 35 total shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Penguins.

Saros returned to the crease after missing Friday's contest in Buffalo due to illness. He looked good close to the net but surrendered two shots from long distance to Philip Tomasino and Sidney Crosby. The 29-year-old keeper now has an 11-21-6 record, four shutouts, a .902 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA across 39 contests this season. Saros should continue to receive the majority of the opportunities to guard Nashville's net, but as the Predators have just 43 points on the year, he will have less value in leagues that value goalie wins. The netminder's next chance to start will be at home Monday against the Senators.