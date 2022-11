Saros stopped 32 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Saros gave up the lone goal early in the third period to Frederick Gaudreau. Beyond that, it was a second straight positive start for Saros, who has endured an inconsistent first month of the campaign. He improved to 5-6-1 with a 3.03 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 12 contests this season. He appears to be picking up some momentum, but he'd face a tough test in the Islanders if he starts Thursday's home game.