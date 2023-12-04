Saros stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

The only goal against Saros in this game was Victor Olofsson's second-period penalty shot. It was a good bounce-back effort from Saros, who was pulled from a loss to the Wild on Thursday after allowing four goals in 15 shots. The 28-year-old has won five of his last six outings, allowing 14 goals over that span. For the year, he's at a 9-10-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and a .900 save percentage, though his rate stats are poor due to a couple of rough patches in the first month of the campaign. The Predators' next game is Tuesday versus the Blackhawks.