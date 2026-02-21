Predators' Juuse Saros: Strong outing in bronze medal game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros stopped 30 of 31 shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.
Saros put together a phenomenal performance to help Finland earn hardware, allowing just one goal late in the second period. Across his six starts at the Olympics, the 30-year-old goalie posted a 4-2-0 record, a .940 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA. He'll look to carry his excellent run of play into NHL action with Nashville, where he has had an up-and-down season.
