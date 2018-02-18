Predators' Juuse Saros: Strong performance despite loss
Saros made 31 saves on 33 shots in Saturday's loss to the Red Wings.
Saros was making his 15th start of the season and did his best to give the Predators a shot at winning. The 22-year-old is now 5-5-5 on the season with a .925 save percentage. He's had a few rough outings of late, but Saros looked excellent against Detroit and is back on the right track. Given the success Nashville has had this season, Saros makes for a quality backup option whenever Rinne is given a night off.
