Saros made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

Saros played a strong game Saturday, something that seems to be happening with much more frequency of late. The knock on Saros has always been his height -- he's just 5-foot-10 in a land of super-tall twinetenders. But these performances show the Preds he should be the top dog in 2020-21.