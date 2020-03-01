Predators' Juuse Saros: Strong play not enough
Saros made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.
Saros played a strong game Saturday, something that seems to be happening with much more frequency of late. The knock on Saros has always been his height -- he's just 5-foot-10 in a land of super-tall twinetenders. But these performances show the Preds he should be the top dog in 2020-21.
