Saros made 33 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Toronto on Saturday.

Saros made several strong saves and got the help of the post and crossbar, too. The 28-year-old has started all eight of Nashville's games so far, and he is 4-4-0 with one shutout, a 2.49 GAA and .915 save percentage. Saros has been pulled once -- a messy, offense-filled affair on Oct. 17 where he surrendered four goals on 11 shots before getting the yank. But other than that, Saros has played every minute of the Preds' games and will need a rest at some point soon.