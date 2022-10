Saros made 33 saves in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

St. Louis grabbed 1-0 and 2-1 leads early in the first two periods, but Saros shut the door after that and Nashville took over in the third. While the 27-year-old netminder is only 2-3-1 to begin the season, he's allowed three goals or less in each of his last three starts, leaving him with a 2.86 GAA and .903 save percentage.