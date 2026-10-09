Saros halted 32 of 34 shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Saros sustained success Thursday across a large body of work. Despite having a shaky start to the second period, the 31-year-old netminder dialed in down the stretch to keep the Canadiens off the board across the final 32 minutes of the matchup. Across four games in the 2026-27 regular season, he is up to a 2-1-1 record, a 2.72 GAA and a .916 save percentage across 131 shots on goal. With Justus Annunen (undisclosed) on injured reserve, Saros is expected to handle most opportunities between the pipes until the former returns. He'll look to keep momentum on his side if he's called upon for Saturday's clash in Ottawa.