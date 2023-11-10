Saros turned aside 31 of 36 shots in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday. The Jets' final goal was scored on an empty net.

It was another rough start for Saros, who has lost three straight contests while allowing 12 goals in that span. The 28-year-old is now 4-7-0 with a 2.96 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 11 contests. With the exception of his one-game stint in 2015-16, Saros has never finished a campaign with a save percentage below .914, so there is reason to be optimistic about the possibility of him rebounding.