Saros allowed six goals on 43 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Saros was unable to hold off the Oilers' best players -- Connor McDavid had a hat trick and Leon Draisaitl put up a goal and two assists. The 30-year-old Saros has gone 3-8-1 with a 3.49 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 13 career contests against the Oilers, who remain a troublesome test for him. This defeat continued his recent pattern of alternating wins and losses, which has held true over the last six games, though this was one of his poorest performances of the campaign. He's now at a 16-14-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 33 starts. The Predators return home to face the Islanders on Thursday, who are coming off a 9-0 shellacking of the Devils on Tuesday.