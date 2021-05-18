Saros allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Monday's Game 1. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros did reasonably well to keep things even through two periods, but the Hurricanes surged in the third to grab the win. The 26-year-old goalie went 1-2-0 with nine goals allowed in four appearances against the Hurricanes in the regular season. He'll serve as the Predators' No. 1 goalie for now, but if he struggles again, Pekka Rinne could be called upon as an experienced backup option.