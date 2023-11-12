Saros allowed six goals on 24 shots in the Predators' 7-5 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

Saros did not have his A-game Saturday, coughing up five goals through two periods, and the eventual game-winning goal in the third as he picked up his fourth consecutive loss. This loss drops his record to 4-8-0 and gives him losses in five of his last six games, where he has posted a save percentage under .900 in four of those games. Tuesday versus Anaheim could be the next opportunity for Saros to bounce back.