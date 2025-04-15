Saros saved 29 of 35 shots on net in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Hockey Club.

Saros' struggles Monday night were spread throughout the game as he allowed two goals in all three periods of the contest. With the loss, Saros has a 19-31-6 record with a 3.02 GAA and a .894 save percentage in 57 appearances this season. He's lost four of his last five outings and has allowed 21 goals in that span. However, if he's elected to start the final game of the season for Nashville, he'll still have the opportunity to reach the 20-win mark for the fifth consecutive season. Regardless, the 29-year-old netminder will quickly want to put this season behind him and aim toward a bounce-back in the 2025-26 season.