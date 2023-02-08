Saros stopped 25 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Saros' three-game winning streak ended Tuesday. He was blitzed for three goals in a span of 5:31 during the first period, and the Predators' offense was mostly punchless after that. The 27-year-old dropped to 19-14-5 with a 2.78 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 38 appearances. The Predators have three days off before their road game in Philadelphia in Saturday, so Saros should have plenty of time to rest and get ready for the next contest.