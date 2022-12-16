Saros made 39 saves during a 2-1 overtime loss to the host Jets on Thursday.

Saros, who executed 19 second-period saves, allowed Kyle Connor's game-winning goal to trickle past his block attempt. The 27-year-old was coming off a hard-luck 1-0 overtime defeat Monday and has turned aside 62 of his past 65 shots. Saros fell to 9-8-4 as the struggling Predators dropped to 0-3-2 in their past five games.